BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

Seventy-one per cent of those who tested positive in Simcoe Muskoka since the pandemic began have now recovered.

The majority of confirmed cases are within Simcoe County, according to the health unit.

Seniors living in long-term care and retirement homes remain the most vulnerable to the virus.

There are outbreaks at three seniors' homes, Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home.

The health unit declares an outbreak with a single case of COVID-19.

To date, 34 people have lost their lives after becoming infected.