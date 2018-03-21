A new study has found that one in eight households in Simcoe-Muskoka don’t have enough money to pay for bills and food at the same time.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has found that 70,000 people don’t know where their next meal is going to come from. This is nearly the combined population of Collingwood, Huntsville and Orillia.

According to the health unit's statistics, food insecurity leads to a range of health problems. This can drive up healthcare costs more than 100 per cent.

They say food banks do not address the root problem, which is why poverty and policy changes are needed.

“Things like social assistance rates that reflect the real cost of living and are indexed to inflation. Things like a basic income,” says Jane Shrestha, public health nutritionist.

Food banks know exactly how much their clients spend on rent and hydro. They also know their services are essential until something changes.

“People in crisis and people in transition are the people that we help,” says Robine Hawkes of Our Town Food Bank.

The health unit and the food bank are encouraging people to advocate as well as donate.