705 Recovery Community Centre's 24-hour raise-a-thon returns

A community recovery centre in Barrie is gearing up for the return of an annual fundraiser.

The 705 Recovery Community Centre will hold its third annual '24-hour Window: a raise-a-thon for recovery' next month, tasking four people to spend 24 hours in four of its downtown storefront windows.

"This is a place where you can find any service that you need," said Nicole Marsh, public relations manager with the recovery centre. "Back to school help, housing support, one-on-one counselling, whatever it is you're looking for."

The fundraiser has raised a combined $60,000 through its first two iterations for the 705 Recovery Community Centre.

This year's event will begin on May 6.