A seven-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a motorcycle.

The OPP says the young girl was hit by the bike after she ran onto Grey Road 29 in Meaford on Tuesday evening. She was taken to Owen Sound Regional Health Centre and then airlifted to a London hospital.

Her injuries were considered life threatening, but her condition was downgraded on Wednesday to fair.

The motorcycle rider, a 45-year-old Owen Sound man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

At this point the OPP isn’t expected to lay any charges.

Grey Road 29 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.