The OPP have already charged dozens of people in central Ontario with impaired driving during festive RIDE stops.

Provincial police launched their festive RIDE season on Nov. 24, and so far they have charged 69 people with impaired driving, drive over 80 mgs or refusing to provide a sample.

Last year, 127 people were charged for impaired driving during the same RIDE campaign.

The OPP say 59 people had their licences suspended because they were in the warn range.

The 2017 festive RIDE campaign ends on Jan. 2.