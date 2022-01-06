655 impaired driving charges laid during 46-day OPP RIDE campaign

Ontario provincial police wrapped up the annual Festive RIDE campaign on Sunday, with 655 drivers charged with being impaired over 46 days.

OPP officers conducted 8,370 checkpoints 24/7 across the province.

Officers also issued 236 'Warn Range' suspensions to drivers whose roadside breath test registered a blood alcohol concentration of between .05 and .08.

Police say they received over 3,000 calls from concerned citizens reporting suspected impaired drivers during the campaign that began on Nov. 18.

"Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways," police stated in a release on Thursday.