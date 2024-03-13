BARRIE
Barrie

    • 65 charges laid in commercial truck safety blitz

    OPP officers conduct a commercial vehicle inspection in Collingwood Tue., March 12, 2024 (Source: OPP) OPP officers conduct a commercial vehicle inspection in Collingwood Tue., March 12, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    A commercial truck safety blitz saw 65 charges laid, and one truck simply towed away.

    Tuesday's Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) blitz in Collingwood was primarily focused on vehicles operating on roadways that were not in compliance during the reduced load season.

    During the first day of the CMV enforcement campaign, officers from Collingwood Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Huronia West OPP were conducting inspections and enforcement to ensure compliance with the reduced load regulations.

    Officers have laid charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act for the following violations:

    • Overweight charges: 44
    • Vehicles taken out of service: 1 (major defect)
    • Mechanical violations: 4
    • Moving violations: 3
    • Other violations: 14

    Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP recognize that most CMV operators are in compliance with the regulations but will continue to conduct inspections and enforcement of CMV operating laws.

