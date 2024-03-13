65 charges laid in commercial truck safety blitz
A commercial truck safety blitz saw 65 charges laid, and one truck simply towed away.
Tuesday's Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) blitz in Collingwood was primarily focused on vehicles operating on roadways that were not in compliance during the reduced load season.
During the first day of the CMV enforcement campaign, officers from Collingwood Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Huronia West OPP were conducting inspections and enforcement to ensure compliance with the reduced load regulations.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Officers have laid charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act for the following violations:
- Overweight charges: 44
- Vehicles taken out of service: 1 (major defect)
- Mechanical violations: 4
- Moving violations: 3
- Other violations: 14
Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP recognize that most CMV operators are in compliance with the regulations but will continue to conduct inspections and enforcement of CMV operating laws.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit explodes moments after liftoff in Japan
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
MPs to question main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal
A Reuters investigation identified 128 cases in which women and men complained to U.S. law enforcement agencies that sexual content featuring them ended up on OnlyFans without their permission.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Evangelical Christians are fierce Israel supporters. Now they are visiting as war-time volunteers
Evangelicals have been among Israel's fiercest foreign supporters for years, particularly in the United States, where their significant political influence has helped shape the Israel policy of recent Republican administrations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Another carjacking at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.
-
Nearly 2,900 students in Huron Perth still have outdated vaccine records
Huron Perth Public Health says nearly 2,900 students still need to update their vaccination records.
London
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 in Huron County
OPP told CTV News a two-vehicle crash happened north of Grand Bend between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road.
-
Who’s behind spree of hateful graffiti in London? A backwards letter may reveal identity
An east London, Ont. neighbourhood is being targeted with hateful graffiti.
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Police investigating group assault of teen with autism as officers seek to identify suspects
Police in Windsor, Ont. are investigating the alleged group assault of a 16-year-old boy with autism outside Devonshire Mall, which resulted in serious injuries to the victim.
-
Fentanyl involved in 13 Windsor-Essex overdoses last week
Health officials in Windsor-Essex County say there were an elevated number of opioid overdose and emergency calls in a seven-day period last week.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Elm Street, downtown bus depot in Sudbury closed after bus hits gas meter
Emergency crews were called to the bus depot in downtown Sudbury after a bus hit a gas meter Wednesday morning.
-
Man convicted of northern Ont. murder tries to grab court officer's gun
It was a wild ending to a murder retrial in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday when the accused was dragged out of the courtroom after allegedly trying to grab a court officer's gun following the judge's verdict.
-
Wednesday could be the hottest day of 2024 in parts of Canada
Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests. Parts of Ontario could see highs of up to 19 C.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Man convicted of northern Ont. murder tries to grab court officer's gun
It was a wild ending to a murder retrial in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday when the accused was dragged out of the courtroom after allegedly trying to grab a court officer's gun following the judge's verdict.
-
Skiiers, snowboarders and tubers flocking to Timmins ski hill after snow hits
While the mild winter weather this season is seeing the closure of several activities in northeastern Ontario, one attraction in the region is having a busy march break after a helpful weekend snowfall.
-
Second Ontario municipality reports cybersecurity incident within three weeks
The Town of Huntsville says its municipal office will remain closed for a second day today and some council meetings are being rescheduled as specialists investigate a cybersecurity incident.
Ottawa
-
New dispatch system for Ottawa paramedics to come online next month
A new dispatching system for the Ottawa Paramedic Service will be coming online next month, after numerous calls over the decades to improve how ambulance dispatchers triage calls.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse Dunrobin home engulfed in flames overnight
Ottawa firefighters put out a fire that fully engulfed a single-family home in Dunrobin early Wednesday morning.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Amqui remembers victims of truck attack one year later
Commemorations are being held in Amqui, Bas-Saint-Laurent, one year after a driver deliberately plowed into eleven pedestrians, killing three and injuring eight.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
-
Rental scams rampant in Toronto's tight market
Prospective renters with their sights set on living in Toronto might want to meet the landlord or view the unit before paying any rent, as two people are speaking out about how they were scammed out of a place to live.
-
Two people critically injured in 6-car crash in Scarborough
Two people suffered critical injuries following a crash involving at least six vehicles in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.
Atlantic
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017
A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
'Where is it going to end?': Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville,Ont., to Shediac,N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
-
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
Winnipeg
-
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Southeast Manitoba blanketed by fog
Morning commuters in southeast Manitoba should be careful on Wednesday as a heavy fog is making it difficult to see.
Calgary
-
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
-
Province pushes for immunization as whooping cough cases rise in Okotoks
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding residents to get immunized after seeing an increase in the number of cases of whooping cough in a southern Alberta community.
-
2 sent to hospital following serious assault in Sundre, Alta.
RCMP say there is no risk to the community, but a section of Centre Street in Sundre will be closed for most of Wednesday due to a police investigation.
Edmonton
-
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
-
Red Deer Samaritan, who died after pushing woman from path of vehicle, always helpful: son
When Patrick Hare of Red Deer, Alta., visited a mall or a store he was the man who always held the door open for everybody, said his son Ron Hare.
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
'Chaos raging in our education system': Sask. NDP criticizes gov't on deal with school boards association
The Sask. Party continues to face criticism following the announcement of a funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SBBA).
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
New proposed complex needs emergency shelter in Regina raises concerns
Many are raising concerns about a proposed complex needs emergency shelter.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Outpouring of support for Sask. 5-year-old with rare kidney disease
A pre-schooler from Warman got some unlikely support as he battles a rare kidney disease, and the help started with a small idea in his community and spread all the way down to Regina.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Vancouver
-
Victoria's mayor wants province to delay new short-term rental rules in the capital
Victoria's mayor, Marianne Alto, is trying to persuade the province to hold off on the changes until the fall.
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Bethenny Frankel's visit to B.C. city gives businesses a boost
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. commits $12M to replace seismically unsafe school in Port Renfrew
It’s a tiny school with big meaning for Port Renfrew and Pacheedaht First Nation, and now, it’s being replaced.
-
Victoria's mayor wants province to delay new short-term rental rules in the capital
Victoria's mayor, Marianne Alto, is trying to persuade the province to hold off on the changes until the fall.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Saanich
The Saanich Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.