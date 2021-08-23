BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged 61 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka over the weekend as infection counts continue to grow week over week.

Public health reports the week of Aug. 15 had a 29 per cent jump in cases compared to the week prior, with 128 total positive tests listed.

The cases listed Monday are in Barrie (21), New Tecumseth (12), Bradford (8), Innisfil (5), Essa (4), Orillia (4), Springwater (2), Collingwood (1), Gravenhurst (1), Wasaga Beach (1), Oro-Medonte (1), and Adjala-Tosorontio (1).

COVID-19 VARIANT CASES

There have been 5,237 cases confirmed to be a variant of concern in the region since the pandemic started.

To date, 4,007 local cases tested positive for the Alpha (B.1.1.7), 167 cases tested positive for the Gamma (P.1), 34 cases tested positive for the Beta (B.1.351), and 358 cases tested positive for the Delta (B.1.617.2).

An additional 671 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern and require further testing to confirm.

There are currently 85 active cases of the variant of concern in Simcoe Muskoka.

Public health has urged residents to continue to follow health measures, such as wearing a mask and socially distancing, with the more transmissible variants dominating case counts.

VACCINATION LATEST

Currently, 81 per cent of those 12 years and older living in Simcoe Muskoka have had at least one dose of vaccine, including 74 per cent of students 12 to 17 years of age who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Residents born in 2009 or older are eligible for the vaccine and can book an appointment online.

SMDHU hosts several walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary across the region weekly. A complete schedule is available here.

WALK-IN CLINICS SCHEDULE

Mon., Aug. 23

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm



North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre

527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Tues., Aug. 24

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm



Holly Recreation Centre

171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

4:00pm - 8:00pm



Wasaga Beach Rec Plex

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Bradford Leisure Centre

471 West Park Ave., Bradford

2pm - 8pm



Thurs., Aug. 26

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad)

Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Weber Manufacturing

16566 Highway 12, Midland

2:00pm - 7:00pm



Loretto Fire Hall

2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto

3pm - 7pm



Fri., Aug. 27

Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location)

3311 County Road 89, Cookstown

10:30am - 5pm



Sat., Aug. 28

Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)

10:00am - 4:00pm



Oro-Medonte Community Arena

71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)

104 High St., Collingwood

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Perkinsfield Pavilion

43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Sun., Aug. 29

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm



Mon., Aug. 30

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm



Tues., Aug. 31

Wasaga Beach Rec Plex

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Thurs., Sept. 2

Bradford Leisure Centre

471 West Park Ave., Bradford

6pm - 10pm



Fri., Sept. 3

CN Park - Main Street, next to the boat launch parking

Penetanguishene

10am - 4pm



Sun., Sept. 5

Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot)

40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:30 pm - 8:30 pm



Tues., Sept. 14

Galaxy Cinemas (party room)

6 Mountain Rd., Collingwood

3pm - 7pm



Thurs., Sept. 16

Wasaga Beach Rec Plex

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

Meanwhile, the province reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, plus two virus-related deaths.

Ontario's health minister said 158 cases are in people who had two doses of the vaccine.

There are currently 178 COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized, of those, at least 141 are in intensive care.