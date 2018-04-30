

CTV Barrie





A crash in Uxbridge over the weekend claimed the life of a 60-year-old man.

Durham Regional Police say the man was driving a pickup truck on Reid Road when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The Whitby man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’re not going to release his identity.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash. It’s not yet clear why the driver lost control of the truck.

This is the eighth fatal crash investigated by Durham Regional Police this year.