

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





He may only be 6 years old, but Oro-Medonte’s Blake Patterson is on his way to compete in the largest amateur motocross race in Canada.

Patterson earned one of just 42 qualifying positions in his age group in his very first year of motocross. His mom, Jennifer Patterson, says “this is huge in this sport for him to do it in his first year riding.” She goes on to say she’s amazed what he’s accomplished at his young age.

The young biker spent the last three months qualifying for the upcoming Canadian Motocross Grand National Championship.

“The Parts Canada TransCan Grand National Championship at Walton Raceway is the event every motocross racer in Canada aims to compete in,” said Event Director Mark Perrin. “A win at the TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship gives a rider instant national notoriety and can serve as a springboard to a lucrative professional motocross career.”

Many sponsors helped his family to pay his way to the races. He’s currently second in his provincial series.

The 6-year-old will make the trek to Walton Raceway, east of Goderich, with his parents, grandparents and several friends.

The amateur races happen Tuesday, August 14 to Friday, August 17, with the final TransCan $30-thousand Pro Open happening Sunday, August 18.