

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The OPP says six children and two adults were critically injured, following a crash on Highway 26 north of Stayner.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon along a stretch of the highway, near 27-28 Sideroad. The OPP says the head-on crash involved a coach bus and a minivan with a Texas licence plate.

Police confirm six children and two adults who were in the minivan are being taken to hospital in critical condition. The OPP says Ornge Air Ambulance is taking the patients to Toronto trauma centres, including Sick Kids.

The OPP says the crash involved two four year olds, two six year olds, an eight year old and a 15 year old.

“I’ve been on this job for close to 30 years now and I’ve seen a lot of collisions take place. I had an opportunity to take a very close look at the passenger van that was involved in this collision, and I have never seen a van that has sustained so much damage as this one did,” says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

The Clearview fire chief says 41 teenagers, three adults and the driver of the bus were all treated at the scene and at the Stayner Memorial Arena. The students are from a Hamilton high school and were visiting the Blue Mountains area.

Weather conditions in the area are said to have been poor at the time.

Highway 26 was closed for several hours.