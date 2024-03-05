BARRIE
Barrie

    • 6 coworkers share $100,000 lottery win

    A group of six lottery winners pick up their cheque at the OLG Prize Centre after winning the Dec. 26, 2023, Lotto Max Encore prize. (Source: OLG) A group of six lottery winners pick up their cheque at the OLG Prize Centre after winning the Dec. 26, 2023, Lotto Max Encore prize. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    Six coworkers will share $100,000 after the lottery ticket they purchased at Zehrs on King Street in Alliston matched six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 26, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

    The group consists of workers in the automotive industry who reside in Alliston, Flesherton, Glencairn and Orangeville.

    The group has played the lottery together for four years.

    Massimo Barone, of Alliston, said he purchased the ticket for the group on Christmas Eve and forgot about it.

    "I was at dinner when I noticed my phone was blowing up, asking if I checked the ticket. My wife suggested I check the ticket, and I texted the rest of the group right away," he said.

    The group was in disbelief.

    "I thought he was a liar," chuckled Chadwick Robson of Alliston, while Darrell Gauley, also of Alliston, said he didn't believe it either.

    "I was shocked," said Nancy Coughler of Orangeville.

    Coughler said the win has bonded the lottery-playing group. "We are good friends, and this win brought us closer together."

    "I am thrilled," Barone added.

    The winners are making plans to use their newfound money, including vacationing, saving, buying a new vehicle, renovating their homes, and educating their children.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News