6 coworkers share $100,000 lottery win

Six coworkers will share $100,000 after the lottery ticket they purchased at Zehrs on King Street in Alliston matched six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 26, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

The group consists of workers in the automotive industry who reside in Alliston, Flesherton, Glencairn and Orangeville.

The group has played the lottery together for four years.

Massimo Barone, of Alliston, said he purchased the ticket for the group on Christmas Eve and forgot about it.

"I was at dinner when I noticed my phone was blowing up, asking if I checked the ticket. My wife suggested I check the ticket, and I texted the rest of the group right away," he said.

The group was in disbelief.

"I thought he was a liar," chuckled Chadwick Robson of Alliston, while Darrell Gauley, also of Alliston, said he didn't believe it either.

"I was shocked," said Nancy Coughler of Orangeville.

Coughler said the win has bonded the lottery-playing group. "We are good friends, and this win brought us closer together."

"I am thrilled," Barone added.

The winners are making plans to use their newfound money, including vacationing, saving, buying a new vehicle, renovating their homes, and educating their children.