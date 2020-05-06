BARRIE -- It could be a very lucky day for one Barrie resident according to OLG.

There were two winning tickets for the $13 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the Tuesday, May 5, 2020 draw.

One ticket was sold in Barrie and the other was sold in Quebec.

Each winning ticket is worth $6.5 million.

Last night’s draw also produced another big win in the province, an ENCORE ticket, worth $100,000, was sold in Ottawa.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App, or by calling the win line at 416-870-8946.