Featured
$6,000 worth of cocaine seized in drug trafficking bust
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 1:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 1:40PM EDT
Two people face drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Amaranth Township on Thursday evening.
Dufferin OPP says they seized cocaine with a street value of $6,000 along with about $15,000 in cash during the search.
The accused man and woman are scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court next month.
Police say the names of those involved will not be released.