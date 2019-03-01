Featured
5th Annual Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament hits the ice
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 5:41PM EST
The Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament hit the ice on Friday in Barrie.
The charity tournament is using Canadian’s love for hockey to raise awareness and financial support for those less fortunate, in partnership with local agencies.
The games are played at the Holly Community Centre.
Each team will be complete with a former NHL player.
This is the 5th year for the tournament that has to date, raised more than $300,000.