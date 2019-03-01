

The Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament hit the ice on Friday in Barrie.

The charity tournament is using Canadian’s love for hockey to raise awareness and financial support for those less fortunate, in partnership with local agencies.

The games are played at the Holly Community Centre.

Each team will be complete with a former NHL player.

This is the 5th year for the tournament that has to date, raised more than $300,000.