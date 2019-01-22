

CTV Barrie





Simcoe County council officially gave the rubber stamp of approval on its 2019 budget on Tuesday with the largest chunk of it going into creating more affordable housing.

The County has a target of 2,685 affordable housing units by 2024 and has allocated $88-million of the $548-million 2019 budget to fund the initiative.

Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson says the County cash in invaluable. “Our affordable housing project is a County project, so we’ll be housing people from across the county. There’s a real symbiotic relationship there.”

Paramedic services will receive $73-million, $20-million of that is set aside for Barrie’s new Emergency Services Campus. It is on target to be completed in 2020.

Long-term care and seniors services get a boost of $60-million.

The County will shell out $69-million for construction and road projects like the busy stretch of County Road 90 between Barrie and Angus, and new plans to widen County Road 4.

The investment doesn’t come without taxpayers feeling a pinch. Residents will see a two percent increase on the County portion of their municipal property taxes.

Simcoe County Warden George Cornell says the County has a responsibility to make these decisions that impact communities. “But in a responsible manner that’s going to improve the lives of our residents.”