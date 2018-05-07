

The Canadian Press





Hundreds of apple tree saplings were stolen from a farm in Meaford.

An estimated 500 saplings were taken from a property located on the 7th Line, just south of Highway 26. Police believe the theft took place sometime between 11:30 a.m. on Friday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The total value of the stolen saplings is $4,000.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the theft, but the OPP hope that anyone with information will come forward.