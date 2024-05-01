50/50 raffle supports new Barrie seniors home

The IOOF Seniors Homes have been a part of the Barrie community for more than 75 years, and it hopes to expand to help care for a growing community.

A new 226-bed home will replace the existing buildings at its current location in the Allandale area.

"Our architectural drawings have been submitted to the ministry and so all that hard work has been done, the planning work is done and we're hoping it will begin in late summer, early fall to see some shovels in the ground here”, said IOOF CEO Garry Hopkins.

To meet its financial goal, the IOOF is inviting everyone in the community to participate in its 'Seniors Homes 50/50 Spring Raffle’.

"There are 10 tickets for $10, $20 will get you 40 tickets, $50 will get you 150 tickets and a bigger package is $100 for 400 tickets”, according to Elyse Martin of IOOF.

The grand prize will be drawn on May 31 and Home Care Assistance Barrie is offering an early bird prize of $500.

Tickets are available online.