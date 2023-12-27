5 vehicles stolen in 2 days from same Chatsworth property: OPP
Police are looking for two suspects after five vehicles were stolen in two days.
The vehicles were taken from a property on the Grey Bruce Line in Chatsworth Township south of Owen Sound.
On December 12 at 6:46 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report three motor vehicles were stolen from a property on the Grey Bruce Line. There was no video surveillance.
On December 13 at 8:05 a.m., OPP received a report that two more motor vehicles were stolen from the same property on the Grey Bruce Line.
As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 33-year-old Chatsworth man with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 25.
The police obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and seek the public's assistance in identifying the individuals in the photo.
To contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online.
