BARRIE -- Orillia O-P-P is hoping to catch a gas thief who they say pumped $5,000 worth of fuel and took off without paying.

Police say the theft happened between Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 2 at 7 a.m. while the gas station on West Street North in Orillia was closed.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have seen a commercial vehicle at Mayo's Service Centre during those hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.