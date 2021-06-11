BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a homicide investigation in Owen Sound.

Grey Bruce provincial police and local police officers charged a 21-year-old man of no fixed address with first-degree murder related to the death of a 22-year-old Holland Centre man last month.

According to police, Koby Hunter was found with serious injuries following an altercation on 6th Street East in Owen Sound on May 16. He later died in the hospital.

Police previously charged three other individuals with first-degree murder in connection with Hunter's death.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Owen Sound Police Service.