48 rescue dogs land in Toronto from Cairo

BARRIE, ONT. -

48 dogs from Cairo, Egypt, have embarked on a 14-hour journey to Toronto to start a new life.

According to Golden Rescue, a Barrie-based charitable organization, they have rescued 44 Golden Retrievers and 4 Labrador Retrievers from poor living conditions.

"Many of these Retrievers, some quite young, have been on death's door, treated in the most deplorable ways. Our shelter partners in Cairo provide them with the care that they need and prepare them for their flight to safety," said Viive Tamm Golden Rescue's Board Chair.

The group of Golden Retrievers arrival in Toronto marks the largest single-day rescue in the charity's history, according to Golden Rescue.

Golden Rescue says that hundreds more are waiting for help, and the organization plans to bring as many as they can to Canada.

On Monday morning at around 9:30 am, the adoptive families are expected to be at the airport to greet their member.

According to Golden Rescue, the organization has brought more than 900 abandoned Goldens from Turkey, Egypt, Mexico and other global locations to Canada.