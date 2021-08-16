BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Friday.

No deaths were reported and 14 people have recovered.

According to the health unit, a majority of the new cases were Barrie residents and within the south Simcoe region.

To date, 70% of residents age 12 and older have gotten their first dose and 62% have received their second.

The health unit will be holding a number of vaccine clinics this week for those who are looking to get their first or second dose.

Residents can walk-in, book an appointment or attend one of the pop-up clinics in the region this week.