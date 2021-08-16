Advertisement
44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Simcoe Muskoka
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 8:53PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 8:54PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Friday.
No deaths were reported and 14 people have recovered.
According to the health unit, a majority of the new cases were Barrie residents and within the south Simcoe region.
To date, 70% of residents age 12 and older have gotten their first dose and 62% have received their second.
The health unit will be holding a number of vaccine clinics this week for those who are looking to get their first or second dose.
Residents can walk-in, book an appointment or attend one of the pop-up clinics in the region this week.
