BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists 43 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 14 in Barrie and 12 in New Tecumseth.

There are also three new virus-related deaths reported by the health unit. In the last 24 hours, a 77-year-old woman at Simcoe Manor died after becoming infected. The health unit says two men over the age of 65 also died with COVID-19; both are said to have passed away in the hospital, bringing the region's death toll to 47.

The health unit remains concerned over the surge of infection rates in October but have attributed several to the Simcoe Manor outbreak.

"More than one-fifth of the cases reported so far in October are associated with a long-term care home outbreak in New Tecumseth," the SMDHU website states.

The county-run facility reports six people have died after becoming infected, and nearly 70 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Muskoka added five new cases since Friday, three in Huntsville and two in Muskoka Lakes.

To find a COVID-19 testing centre, click here.

Meanwhile, seven schools in Simcoe County's Catholic and public school boards currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases. For a complete list of cases in schools across the region, click here.

The province reported 74 new cases related to schools, including at least 48 among students on Monday.

Meanwhile, stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 take effect in York Region.

The province has already imposed the same measures on Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

Indoor service in restaurants is prohibited, gyms and movie theatres are closed, and public gatherings can be no larger than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

On Friday, an associate medical officer of health with SMDHU said they wouldn't hesitate to introduce the same measures in Simcoe Muskoka if necessary.