Buckle up, your life's worth it.

That's the message provincial police are enforcing during their seat belt campaign this week.

So far this year, 42 people who were not wearing seat belts were killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. At this time last year, there were 35 seat belt-related deaths.

OPP officers will patrol major roads and highways during the Fall Seat Belt Campaign to raise awareness and enforce seatbelt safety.

Police say the best way to survive a crash is by buckling up. They report that over the past five years, 103 people died when they were thrown from the vehicle during a collision.

Officers are also encouraging drivers and passengers to ensure children are properly restrained.

The seatbelt campaign runs all week until October 11th.