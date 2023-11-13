BARRIE
Barrie

    • 40-year-old man charged in connection with stabbing in Orillia

    Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in Orillia, Ont. (MIKE ARSALIDES/CTV NEWS) Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in Orillia, Ont. (MIKE ARSALIDES/CTV NEWS)

    A 40-year-old man faces charges following an alleged assault in Orillia over the weekend.

    Provincial police say officers received a weapons call early Sunday afternoon and found an individual who had been stabbed.

    Police say the suspect was quickly apprehended a short distance away.

    The OPP K9 and Central Region Emergency Response Team helped in the investigation.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police did not provide the extent of the individual's injuries.

    The accused, of no fixed address, faces aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing in Newmarket.

