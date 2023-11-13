40,000 seniors waiting for long-term beds get some relief at Avalon Care Centre

A complete redevelopment of Orangeville's Avalon Care Centre won't come without a few growing pains.

The project, announced in late August, will bring 23 new and 137 upgraded beds to the community, air conditioning throughout the building, larger common areas for residents, and home-like living spaces. The site will also provide diagnostic services and connections for home care.

"This innovative, expanded facility will reduce local wait times for long-term care, ensuring more seniors can stay in the community, close to family and friends," said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post.

According to the Ontario Long-Term Care Home Association (OLTCA), nearly 40,000 Ontarians are waiting for long-term care.

That's double the list 10 years ago.

The reconstruction is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2026.

Orangeville and project contractors will detour traffic through residential areas using the current Avalon access whenever possible; however, construction-related traffic can be anticipated in nearby residential areas.

"The project requires the work of many different trades and brings increased traffic to the area," said Tony Dulisse, Orangeville's manager of transportation and development. "We ask residents for patience as this project – which brings so many benefits to our community – progresses."

The redevelopment project at Avalon Care Centre has received $82 million in funding from the Ontario government. That funding is part of a $6.4 billion provincial commitment to build over 30,000 new long-term care beds and upgrade 28,000 by 2028.