40,000 customers without power in central Ontario

A massive storm has knocked out the power in central Ontario.

There were 283 power outages with more than 40,000 Hydro One customers without power at 8:40 a.m.

"It's really the weather we were expecting to come through that we're seeing those outages," said Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa.

"We have crews in position and arriving on-site," she said, adding their arrival will depend on local weather conditions.

While Baccega Rosa couldn't estimate the time to get the power back on, she expects updates within the hour.

The power outage originates in the Penetanguishene area. It stretches from Wasaga Beach in the south to Christian Island and Beausoleil Island to Big Chute to the west and as far south as Elmvale, Moonstone and Coldwater.

Hydro One also has a dozen of power outages from Meaford south to Mt. Forest and Shelburne areas with less than 20 customers affected in each region.

Bradford West Gwillimbury as far as Uxbridge has about 555 customers without power.

Severn Bridge has 168 customers without power, while Brechin and a subdivision near Carlyon Line has several outages as well.

Hydro One has released a statement saying it has crews ready to respond to outages caused by the high winds expected to cross northern Ontario during the next two days.

"We are also monitoring for the potential of freezing rain accretion in central and eastern Ontario," the statement read.

Epcor in the Grey Bruce region is warning that 13 customers have been affected in the Campbell and Hurontario streets in Collingwood.