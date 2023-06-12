4 suspects accused of damaging property, door knocking during night in Essa Township

Police want residents in an Essa Township subdivision to check their home surveillance footage for four suspects accused of damaging property and banging on doors during the night.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, the mischief took place during the overnight hours on Saturday and Sunday morning in Thornton.

Police say officers received information that four suspects, described as Caucasian, roughly 18 years old, some not wearing shirts, were causing trouble on several streets, including Cunningham Drive, Meadowland Boulevard, McKeown Street, Stewart Crescent, Barrie Street and Brykam Road.

Police responding to the area were unable to locate the culprits.

OPP asks anyone in the area with doorbell cameras or video surveillance to review it and see if anyone matches the suspects' descriptions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-800-310-1122.