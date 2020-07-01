BARRIE -- A group of people out for a Canada Day boat ride along the Barrie Waterfront became the centre of attention Wednesday afternoon when their boat went up in flames.

Multiple fire crews were called to Tiffin and Victoria Street just after 1 p.m. for reports of a boat of fire.

“We arrived on scene and there was a boat approximately 100 feet offshore that was fully involved with several adjacent boats surrounding the boat fire,” said Barrie Fire Captn. Jake Lusted.

Four people were believed to be on the boat at the time of the fire. It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.