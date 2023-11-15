4 people arrested, including 14-year-old, in Orillia drug bust where loaded gun was seized: OPP
Two people, including a young teen, face several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges after a loaded firearm was allegedly seized during a police bust in Orillia.
OPP says officers with the Community Crime Street Unit raided a Nottawasaga Street residence Tuesday, arresting four individuals and confiscating a large quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, ammunition and $2,250 in cash.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old, both from Ajax, were each charged with trafficking cocaine and opioids other than heroin, firearm-related offences, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The Ajax man also faces a charge of resisting a peace officer.
Additionally, two Orillia residents, ages 42 and 29, were charged with court-related offences.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: Freeland
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate.
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke
The situation in the Gaza Strip is 'heartbreaking,' Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop 'the killing of women and children, of babies' in the besieged Palestinian territory.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for L.A. Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million for the California-based L.A. Kings to do so instead.
-
Quebec public health director launches a new call for COVID and flu vaccination
Citing a 'serious' circulation of COVID-19 and an imminent wave of influenza in Quebec, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is urging people at risk to get vaccinated quickly.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Police looking for suspect in South Keys sexual assault
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at a business near the SmartCentres Ottawa South mall in South Keys.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Workers' SIN, IDs likely taken in Toronto library hack, could end up on dark web: TPL
The Toronto Public Library says information on current and former employees has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
WRPS board approves $228 million budget for 2024
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) board has approved its 2024 budget. The budget still needs approval from regional council to be finalized.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and London
Lyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
London
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It’s the kind of surprise that has you questioning reality': London, Ont. man wins $25,000 a year for life
A retiree from London is looking forward to a “spontaneous lifestyle” — and possibly even getting a dog — after he won $25,000 a year for life during an October draw and opted for the lump sum payment.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial
The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Youth arrested for alleged gunpoint robbery in west Windsor
Windsor police have arrested a 17-year-old male after an alleged gunpoint robbery in west Windsor.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover
One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Calgary church youth leader charged with 2011-13 sex assaults
A former Calgary church youth leader has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults against a seven-year-old.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art Initiative
Calgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. cooperative pioneer dies at 106 years old
A man who was instrumental in Saskatchewan’s cooperative movement died on Tuesday.
-
SaskTel collecting old phones to help people escape domestic violence
SaskTel is accepting old cell phones to help those who are fleeing domestic violence.
-
Saskatoon police officer assaulted
Saskatoon police say an officer was assaulted on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel calls for more cabinet control in crises
A panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is calling for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer.
-
First pension town hall hosted by NDP full of concerns, questions about potential CPP exit
The Alberta NDP says it is giving Albertans something the provincial government won't: an opportunity to have their questions and concerns about leaving the Canada Pension Plan heard in person.
-
Holloway out for weeks as Skinner, Oilers aim for 3rd-straight victory
Stuart Skinner will be in the net Wednesday as he and the Oilers look to grab a third-straight win, but they will have to do it without the help of speedy forward Dylan Holloway.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
-
Vancouver moves to eliminate minimum parking requirements for development in 2 neighbourhoods
New construction in Vancouver's West End and Broadway Plan areas will no longer be required to include a minimum number of parking spaces beginning Jan. 1.
-
RCMP investigating after woman dragged into wooded area on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a "random stranger assault" after a man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and dragged her into a wooded area.