    • 4 people arrested, including 14-year-old, in Orillia drug bust where loaded gun was seized: OPP

    Police display evidence allegedly seized during a raid at a residence on Nottawasaga Street in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 14, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police display evidence allegedly seized during a raid at a residence on Nottawasaga Street in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 14, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Two people, including a young teen, face several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges after a loaded firearm was allegedly seized during a police bust in Orillia.

    OPP says officers with the Community Crime Street Unit raided a Nottawasaga Street residence Tuesday, arresting four individuals and confiscating a large quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, ammunition and $2,250 in cash.

    An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old, both from Ajax, were each charged with trafficking cocaine and opioids other than heroin, firearm-related offences, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The Ajax man also faces a charge of resisting a peace officer.

    Additionally, two Orillia residents, ages 42 and 29, were charged with court-related offences.

