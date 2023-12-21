4 men charged in Wasaga Beach home invasion

Four men face charges, including forcible confinement and assault, after an armed home invasion in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.

Provincial police with the Huronia West Crime Unit were called to investigate the reported home invasion on Dec. 6 after police say the homeowner woke up around 3 a.m. by four suspects outside the residence.

The suspects allegedly broke into the home and threatened the homeowner while armed with weapons.

They fled before officers arrived.

Police say paramedics treated the homeowner for minor injuries.

"There was no concern for public safety since there were relations between the victim and the suspects," OPP stated in a release.

Police say investigators were able to identify a suspect and suspect address with the use of several surveillance videos, prompting officers to launch a physical surveillance.

On Wednesday, several officers with various OPP units executed two search warrants in Wasaga Beach and Phelpston and took four men into custody.

Police allege officers seized two replica revolvers and a metal bat during the searches.

Two men from Wasaga Beach, ages 27 and 29, and two men from Phelpston, ages 28 and 30, face several charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, and mischief.

The four accused remain in police custody and are being held pending a show cause hearing, OPP noted.