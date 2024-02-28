BARRIE
    4 masked suspects wanted in Bradford following pharmacy robbery

    Police are on the hunt for four suspects accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly stealing cash and drugs from a Bradford pharmacy on Holland Street West.

    The South Simcoe Police Service says the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday.

    The suspects were seen disguised in masks and wearing gloves. They are described as men in their late teens or early 20s.

    Police say it appeared they had no weapons, and no one was injured during the robbery.

    One of the suspects wore a grey hoodie, dark pants, white shoes, and gloves.

    Another suspect was spotted in a black hoodie with a white logo across the chest, grey sweatpants, and light-coloured shoes.

    The third man wore a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

    The final suspect wore a black zip-up hoodie and black jogger pants.

    Police ask the public to contact Det. Const. Strilec if they have any information or security camera footage that may be helpful to the investigation at 905-775-3311, or 705-436-2141, extension 1059, or via email or contact Crime Stoppers.

