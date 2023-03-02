4 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into ditch

Four children were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a ditch in Mulmur Township.

Provincial police with the Dufferin OPP detachment say the bus left the road along the 4th Line Thursday afternoon.

Police say the children suffered minor injuries.

A school bus crashed into a ditch on 4th Line in Mulmur Township, Ont., on Thurs., March 2, 2023. (OPP/Twitter)

Officers closed the area south of 10 Sideroad between 10 and Five Sideroad.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.