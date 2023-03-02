4 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into ditch

An ambulance is parked near a school bus crashed into a ditch on 4th Line in Mulmur Township, Ont., on Thurs., March 2, 2023. (OPP/Twitter) An ambulance is parked near a school bus crashed into a ditch on 4th Line in Mulmur Township, Ont., on Thurs., March 2, 2023. (OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver