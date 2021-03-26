Advertisement
$4,000 statue allegedly stolen from Orillia residence
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 1:20PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 26, 2021 2:18PM EDT
The OPP released this image of a statue that was allegedly stolen from an Orillia, Ont. residence. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating the theft of a statue they say was taken from a garage in Orillia.
Police say it would have taken at least two people to remove the six-foot bronze statue from the Matchedash Street North residence.
They say the piece is valued at over $4,000 and depicts a woman holding a water jug on her shoulder standing over a large seashell.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers..