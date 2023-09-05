35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.

According to an SIU report, the man died in the hospital on Monday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The province's watchdog said Halton Regional Police initially went to the Laurier Road property to execute search warrants on Aug. 31, but the man locked himself inside the recreational vehicle, refusing to leave.

Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Unit officers were called in to assist, along with a negotiator, and after several hours, officers deployed pepper spray into the RV to lure the man out.

The SIU says he eventually walked out "and was observed to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

He was taken to the hospital, where the agency says he died of his injury days later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

Investigators continue to look into the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that is called to investigate any police-involved incident that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.