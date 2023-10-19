$30K tractor stolen from rural Mulmur property

Dufferin provincial police received a call on Thursday about the theft of a tractor from a rural property in Mulmur.

Police determined that the vehicle was stolen overnight on Tuesday from a yard on 5 Sideroad.

The tractor is a green John Deere Loader and Backhoe, model 1025R.

The approximate value of the tractor is between $30,000 and $40,000.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).