BARRIE, ONT. -- A tractor-trailer caused extensive damage after crashing into the guard rail on Highway 11 in Severn Township.

The transport collided with about 300 feet of the guard rail from Brennan Line to Grand Tamarack Crescent Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but police had to close the northbound lanes and one southbound lane while the truck was removed.

Police charged the truck driver with careless driving.