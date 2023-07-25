30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township

Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal collision on Crossland Road in Springwater Township, Ont., on Tues., July 25, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal collision on Crossland Road in Springwater Township, Ont., on Tues., July 25, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver