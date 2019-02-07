Convicted drug dealer, 24 year old Ryan McPhail, has been sentenced today to three years in a Federal Prison for his role in the near-deaths of five people in 2016.

Justice Jonathan Bliss handed down the sentence and described how, one by one, the five victims collapsed after taking drugs at a party. They thought they were consuming cocaine, however, McPhail accidentally gave them the wrong bag containing a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

In his last chance to address the court before being sentenced McPhail said, “I want to sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart to the victims who were involved in this tragic event. One of them was my friend and I certainly never intended for any of them to get hurt.”

Jutsice Bliss told the court in response, that McPhail’s act was not a mistake, rather, “a deliberate act of omission.”

McPhail turned to his family immediately after learning his fate nodding to his mother, saying "I’ll call you." He was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, and taken to the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene. From there, McPhail will be transported to a federal prison to service his sentence.