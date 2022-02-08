3-year-old Barrie, Ont., girl found safe

Police issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old Barrie girl on Tuesday night, but say that she has since been found safely.

Barrie Police communications co-ordinator Peter Leon said officers were called by a "community based agency" Tuesday where two children were supposed to be at a residence, but only one was present.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the home, but were unable to find the second child. Police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night.

Barrie police tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to confirm that she was found safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.