3-vehicle crash claims life, critically injures another in Caledon: OPP

One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles in Caledon, Ont.

The collision happened on Highway 9 between Mount Wolfe Road and Caledon/King Townline shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Just after 9pm tonight, #CaledonOPP & emergency crews responded to a serious collision on Hwy 9.



Hwy 9 between Mount Wolfe Rd and Caledon/King Townline is currently closed. More information will be shared when available.@TownOfCaledon ^jb pic.twitter.com/EtR1vLe6h3 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 12, 2023

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash was between a pickup truck and two motorcycles. One driver was pronounced at the scene, while another was airlifted to a trauma centre.

The section of the highway was closed until 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

More details to come.