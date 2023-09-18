3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes

Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Kawartha Lakes that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between a car and pickup truck Sunday around 7:40 p.m. on Highway 7 near County Road 46.

Two occupants from the truck, a 62-year-old man from Keswick and a 58-year-old woman from Stratford, were taken to the hospital, while the driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Little Britain, was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Police closed the highway between Simcoe Street to Barry's Road South in Manilla for several hours to document the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police urge witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.