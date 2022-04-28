3 Orillia organizations awarded $4K in grant funding from city

Three Orillia organizations are receiving grant funding as part of the city’s 2022 General Grants Program.

Mayor Steve Clark, along with councillors Mason Ainsworth and Ralph Cipolla presented $4,250 in funding during a presentation Thursday.

The Orillia and Districts Art Council will receive $1,250 to help offset costs related to its upcoming mental health photography and art programs at The Meeting Place.

Both the Rotary Club of Orillia and Couchiching Jubilee House will receive $1,500.

The Rotary Club of Orillia will use the money to help with repair costs and to enhance the train station and track at Couchiching Beach Park, which has been shut down for two years.

Couchiching Jubilee House will use $500 of the $1,500 to recruit, train and recognize new and former volunteers. The remaining $1,000 will help send children in its transitional housing program to Orillia summer camps.

"The City of Orillia is pleased to offer funding to support these local organizations and initiatives that contribute greatly to the betterment of Orillia," Mayor Steve Clarke said.

"The grants program is another way the municipality is supporting these dedicated volunteers and community groups who continually give their time towards worthy and diverse causes, many of which are recovering from the impacts of the pandemic."

The city’s total grants budget is $32,000 annually, with the next intake application deadline for the program being May 16.