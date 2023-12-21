3 more arrests made in human trafficking investigation in Innisfil

Seven people are now facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Innisfil that started in May after South Simcoe police got a report about a female being held to provide sexual services.

Police say that over the past month, the investigation has resulted in the arrests of three additional people charged with human trafficking: Joseph Carvalho, 44, of Newmarket; Edgar Martinez, 36, of Innisfil; Hung Lam, 54, of Wasaga Beach.

Two residences were searched in November, which resulted in three arrests and the alleged seizure of $30,000 worth of drugs.

At that time, police said three females were "safely removed from a residence."

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of a fourth suspect, who surrendered on Nov. 20.

"All persons arrested in this investigation currently remain in custody," South Simcoe police noted in a release on Thursday.

The allegations against each of the accused have not been tested in court.

Police encourage anyone with information on this case to contact investigators, Det. Const. Holly Murray, Det. Const. Dan Raymond and Det. Const. Andrew Smith or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.