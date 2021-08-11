BARRIE, ONT. -- Queen's Park and the federal government announced $3 million dollars in funding for infrastructure projects in Barrie.

Local MPs and MPPs were at the city's waterfront Wednesday afternoon to announce the funding for three projects.

One of the projects involves repaving Dunlop Street between Ferndale Drive North and Miller Drive to install new bike lanes.

There will also be a resurfacing project for a waterfront trail along Lakeshore, which would stretch from Kiwanis Pavillion to downtown Barrie.

Lastly, funds will go towards upgrades to the Kidd Creek stormwater pond.

The federal government will be investing just over $2.3 million toward these three projects, while the province will contribute almost $600,000.