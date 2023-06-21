3 men charged one month after police raid Midland residence

Three Midland men face charges nearly a month after a police search at a residence turned up drugs and a wooden baseball bat laden with nails.

Provincial police say they charged the trio, ages 40, 49 and 52, with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Queen Street on May 24 as part of an ongoing investigation and seized cocaine, fentanyl, Conazepam, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

No arrests were made at the time, but police said several individuals were identified.

The three accused have since been released from police custody.

They have a court appearance scheduled for September.