3 men charged one month after police raid Midland residence

Police release an image of a wooden baseball bat loaded with nails allegedly seized from a residence in Midland, Ont., on Wed., May 24, 2023. (Supplied) Police release an image of a wooden baseball bat loaded with nails allegedly seized from a residence in Midland, Ont., on Wed., May 24, 2023. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight

The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver