3 drivers charged with being impaired after concerned residents alert police

Ontario police say while some drivers "get it, some still do not" when it comes to impaired driving after three cases in recent days were reported by concerned residents, resulting in charges.

According to police, a suspected impaired driver was passed out at the wheel while in the drive-thru of a Simcoe Road 93 restaurant in Midland.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old Hamilton man, who was later released from custody with a future court date.

The accused was also charged with having cannabis readily available in the vehicle, failing to surrender his licence, and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

In another instance, police say a resident in Penetanguishene noticed a "visibly impaired" individual drop a liquor bottle, letting it roll across the parking lot of the Village Square Mall "without any interest" before trying to get into a vehicle in the middle of the afternoon.

The 60-year-old Penetanguishene resident was charged with impaired driving.

Finally, police say a caller notified officers of a possibly intoxicated driver standing on the shoulder of the Crooked Bay Highway 400 off-ramp in Georgian Bay Township while her vehicle was towed out of a ditch.

Police say the 42-year-old Midland woman was criminally charged and will face a future court date to answer to the offence.

Each accused faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.