3 arrested after handgun, zip ties, balaclavas found in suspicious vehicle: OPP

Three people face charges after officers allegedly seized a handgun, balaclavas, zip ties, and a knife while searching a "suspicious vehicle" in Shelburne.

According to provincial police with the Dufferin detachment, a keen-eyed officer on general patrol spotted the vehicle in a Main Street parking lot on Saturday night.

Police say one of the vehicle's occupants attempted to run, resulting in a brief foot chase.

The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, along with two others.

Three men in their early 20s from Toronto, Pickering and Dundalk face multiple charges, including obstructing a peace officer, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, among others.