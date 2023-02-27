3 arrested after handgun, zip ties, balaclavas found in suspicious vehicle: OPP
Three people face charges after officers allegedly seized a handgun, balaclavas, zip ties, and a knife while searching a "suspicious vehicle" in Shelburne.
According to provincial police with the Dufferin detachment, a keen-eyed officer on general patrol spotted the vehicle in a Main Street parking lot on Saturday night.
Police say one of the vehicle's occupants attempted to run, resulting in a brief foot chase.
The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, along with two others.
Three men in their early 20s from Toronto, Pickering and Dundalk face multiple charges, including obstructing a peace officer, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, among others.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Quality sleep habits may lead to a longer life, new research suggests
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
GOP shifts focus of attacks on Biden's immigration policy to Canada-U.S. border
Canada's border with the United States, the longest in the world and an enduring symbol of bilateral co-operation, has largely avoided becoming a partisan cudgel on Capitol Hill. That, however, may be about to change.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
-
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
-
N.S. social workers call out government's plan to offer one free therapy session
The Nova Scotia government's offer for a free, one-hour counselling session for residents is not enough, say the province's college of social workers and the official Opposition.
Montreal
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
Man hired as hitman pleads guilty to conspiracy in 2016 Mafia-related murders
A Montreal man with ties to Montreal Mafia has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges two weeks before he was set to go on trial for the murders of four men in 2016.
-
Majority of Montreal social housing units in disrepair: advocates
A tenant group is speaking out about the decrepit state of social housing in Quebec, which continues to deteriorate as the cost of repairs rises.
Ottawa
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
Orleans explosion investigation 'developing very quickly,' police chief says
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says the investigation into an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people earlier this month is developing quickly, but he would not elaborate on why police believe it's a criminal case.
Toronto
-
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Pearson Airport to implement 'hard limit' on number of flights allowed during peak times
Canada’s largest airport authority said Monday it will place a “hard limit” on the number of commercial flights permitted to arrive or depart from Toronto Pearson Airport during upcoming peak travel times.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener affordable housing residents face uncertain future as council votes on funeral home expansion
Kitchener city council will vote Monday night on whether to defer an application for a business expansion that would see three affordable homes levelled to make way for a crematorium and additional parking.
London
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after parking garage crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in an underground parking garage in London.
-
'I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband': London, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
NEW I A London woman had to scan her ticket three times to make sure we wasn’t imagining things after winning $100,000 on a Lotto Max Encore ticket last month.
-
'We had nowhere to go': London, Ont. family spends night on yacht after flight was cancelled
A London family had carefully laid out plans coordinating travel to Mexico so everyone could enjoy a vacation. The weather had cooperated, boasting plenty of heat and sunshine — but the same could not be said of their flights.
Northern Ontario
-
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
Mexico's president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
Windsor
-
What is the root cause? Questions grow after random attacks by teens in Forest Glade
Police investigators and social workers are looking into what caused a group of teenagers to carry out random attacks on people in Forest Glade over the weekend.
-
'It's a miracle': LaSalle teen recovering after being struck by tree branch following ice storm
A local teen is ‘in great spirits’ less than one week after he was struck by a falling tree branch at his LaSalle home.
-
Reward doubled to $40,000 in cold case murders of Windsor mother and son
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board have doubled the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in the murders of a Windsor mother and her son.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
-
Woman hospitalized in Lethbridge hotel fire now wanted for arson
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman they say put herself in the hospital when she started a fire at a hotel in the southern Alberta city, then disappeared.
-
Alberta to test emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon
Albertans will hear emergency alerts on their phones, radios and TVs on Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial test.
Saskatoon
-
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
-
Sask. liquor store permit auction: 10 highest and lowest bids
With the auction of 35 SLGA retail permits now complete, it's now possible to see which locations netted the Saskatchewan government the most money.
-
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted
A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.
Edmonton
-
Residents evacuated from Garneau condo tower due to persistent heating issues
A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.
-
Nas, Wu-Tang Clan announce world tour with 2 Alberta stops
A bunch of legendary rappers are headed for Edmonton and Calgary in October, as Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a new tour Monday morning.
-
Oilpatch funds balloon for pro-Smith political group after she supports royalty break
Oilpatch support for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's agenda ballooned after she won her party's leadership and put the so-called RStar program — a plan to give tax breaks to energy companies for fulfilling cleanup work they are already obliged to do — high on the government agenda.
Vancouver
-
Mission school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at meetings after graphic slideshow
A B.C. school district has banned an anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at its meetings following an “inappropriate” presentation.
-
Police shoot wrong man with rubber bullets during 'mistaken arrest' in Vancouver
Police shot an innocent man with rubber bullets during what authorities have acknowledged was a "mistaken arrest" in downtown Vancouver last week.
-
Evening, overnight snow likely to impact commute in Metro Vancouver
Snowfall that began in Metro Vancouver Monday afternoon will likely last overnight and impact the morning commute, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.