BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka residents 70 and older and those who received their first dose before April 18 can now book their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The province accelerated the timing of second doses due to an increasing supply of vaccines.

Appointments can be made through the provincial booking system. In Simcoe Muskoka, information on the COVID-19 vaccination program can be found on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.

The government said Sunday that Ontario is close to administering 10 million COVID-19 vaccines.

Sunday's daily provincial COVID-19 case count dipped to a low not seen since October 18. It was also the second time in a week that the new case count was below 700.

The new chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore begins his transition to the role Monday as Dr. David Williams is set to retire in a few weeks.

With files from the Canadian Press